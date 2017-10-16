Nintendo Switch Now Has A Menu Section That Points Out On-Sale Games

Nintendo Switch has a ton of great games to choose from right now, but did you know there are also a few that are on sale? It was hard to tell with the previous menu screen, since there wasn’t any sort of indication telling you when games were available for a cheaper price. But now it does.

Nintendo has confirmed that it has added a new section to its online eShop that allows you to see what games are on sale right off the bat. If you’re in the U.S., all you need to do is navigate to the “Games On Sale” page; if you’re in the UK, simply pay a visit to “Current Offers”. The sections should be visible the next time you start up your Nintendo Switch and hit the eShop.

This will no doubt make it easier to hunt down bargains, while at the same time seeing current and upcoming releases for the system. So it’ll make it easier to maneuver to what you want and stock up on your Nintendo Switch library.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.