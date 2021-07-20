Beloved Survival Horror Game Coming to Nintendo Switch

✖

October is the perfect time of year to play a survival horror game, and Nintendo Switch fans will have the chance to check out a beloved entry in the genre when Dying Light Platinum Edition releases! This version of the game will include all four of the previous DLC releases for the game, as well as all 17 of the skin packs. The game will also see a number of Switch-specific improvements, including motion controls, touchscreen options, gyro aiming, and more. The game will release both digitally and physically for $49.99, and the physical version will come with a map, stickers, and a survival guide.

For those unfamiliar with Dying Light, the game combines survival horror elements with parkour. Released in 2015, the game follows protagonist Kyle Crane as he explores the city of Harran. The city has been overrun by zombies, and their habits change based on the time of day. During the daytime, the enemies are slow and easy to move past, but at night, they become much more dangerous. The game also supports local and online co-op with up to four players.

Dying Light's original release earned the game a devoted following, and it will be interesting to see if the new version introduces a lot more fans to the series. The Nintendo Switch has sold incredibly well since its debut back in 2017, and the platform has played host to a number of great survival horror games. The Switch's portability has also given a lot of gamers an incentive to revisit titles that they've already played on other systems. Dying Light fans might even want to check out the Platinum Edition ahead of the sequel's release later this year!

Dying Light Platinum Edition will release on Nintendo Switch this October, but a set release date has not yet been announced by Techland. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on picking up Dying Light Platinum Edition on Nintendo Switch? Have you played the game on previous platforms? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]