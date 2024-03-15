Nintendo Switch Exclusive Is Being Removed From eShop Later This Month

A Nintendo Switch exclusive is being removed from the Nintendo eShop, leaving no option to buy the game on Switch, Switch Lite, or Switch OLED. The good news is the delisting should only be for a limited time. The game in question hails from the year of 2020, and while it was not made by Nintendo itself, it ended up being an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch. Whether this will because Nintendo paid for this or if this was simply the product of a decision by the developer, we don't know. What we know is that the game remains only available on Nintendo Switch, so once it is delisted from the Nintendo eShop, there will no longer be any option to purchase the game.

The delisting is set to happen on March 30, leaving Nintendo Switch users a little over two weeks to purchase the game, Kemono Heroes, before the option to is gone. How long the game is going to be unavailable to purchase, we don't know, but it will return to not just the Nintendo eShop in 2024, but other digital storefronts as well.

The game is scheduled to currently release sometime in Q3 2024 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Before this happens though, the games publishing rights are switching from NIS American to JanduSoft. This is why it is being delisted on the Nintendo Switch. The question is whether it will return quickly after this switch happens or when the other versions of the game release later in the year. Unfortunately, we do not know.

Developed by MadGearGames, Kemono Heroes unfortunately has insufficient Metacritic data to register a score, making it hard to gauge how good the game is, but if you are interested in owning it before the temporary delisting, you will need to fork over $14.99.

"Kemono Heroes combines elements of run and gun, fast arcade action with dashes and slashes, with cool and fluffy characters," reads an official blurb about the game. "It can be experienced alone, choosing between three difficulties to enjoy a real challenge. Up to four friends can also join forces in cooperative mode, fighting and helping each other to overcome any obstacles in their way."

