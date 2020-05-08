Nintendo Switch Fans are Disappointed by the Delay of Ninjala

The coronavirus pandemic has caused some headaches for video game developers and fans alike. The latest example is the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Ninjala. GungHo Online Entertainment has announced a delay for their free-to-play title, which they attributed to the global pandemic. The game was originally supposed to launch on May 28th, but has now been bumped back to June 25th. Across social media, fans have expressed their disappointment with the delay, but it seems that most are fairly understanding, given all that's happening in the world. Fortunately, Switch owners still won't have too much longer to wait to enjoy some ninja action on the handheld hybrid.

