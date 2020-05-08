Nintendo Switch Fans are Disappointed by the Delay of Ninjala
The coronavirus pandemic has caused some headaches for video game developers and fans alike. The latest example is the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, Ninjala. GungHo Online Entertainment has announced a delay for their free-to-play title, which they attributed to the global pandemic. The game was originally supposed to launch on May 28th, but has now been bumped back to June 25th. Across social media, fans have expressed their disappointment with the delay, but it seems that most are fairly understanding, given all that's happening in the world. Fortunately, Switch owners still won't have too much longer to wait to enjoy some ninja action on the handheld hybrid.
Are you looking forward to Ninjala? Were you hoping to play the game at the end of this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what fans think about the delay of Ninjala!
It's definitely a bummer.
Ninjala got
delayed a month... really sad now... ;-;
Ninjala got delayed a month... really sad now... ;-;— Amphy (@Amphy516) May 8, 2020
Might be a bit of a stretch.
You think
Nintendo forced Ninjala to get delayed so the Switch has an exclusive
past May?
You think Nintendo forced Ninjala to get delayed so the Switch has an exclusive past May?— AJ丨Umbra (@UmbraTrainer) May 8, 2020
Delays seem to be hitting us all a little bit harder, these days.
Ninjala has been
delayed by a month. I literally put it on my calendar last night for
May. It was coming in 20 days man why’d they wait so long? I get it of
course the pandemic once again screws everything. It was like my most
hyped game of the year so far. Everything sucks
Ninjala has been delayed by a month. I literally put it on my calendar last night for May. It was coming in 20 days man why’d they wait so long? I get it of course the pandemic once again screws everything. It was like my most hyped game of the year so far. Everything sucks— Mr_Den (@Mr_Den18) May 8, 2020
To be fair, they have a pretty good reason, right now.
Is ninjala really delayed again!!!!!!!? Please don’t let
this be true!!! @playninjala
Is ninjala really delayed again!!!!!!!? Please don’t let this be true!!! @playninjala— Ｊ♢ (@JoHyrule) May 8, 2020
Pretty good summary.
Ninjala being
delayed is understandable but it still sucks
hhhhhhhhh
Ninjala being delayed is understandable but it still sucks hhhhhhhhh— Ryan Amercy (@RyanAmercy) May 8, 2020
It's delayed, not dead.
NOOOOOOOOOOOO I
CANT BELIEVE THEY DELAYED NINJALA NOOOO #RipNinjala
pic.twitter.com/ah3D7grSH8
NOOOOOOOOOOOO I CANT BELIEVE THEY DELAYED NINJALA NOOOO #RipNinjala pic.twitter.com/ah3D7grSH8— Dizmond (@DizmondTV) May 8, 2020
On the bright side, it's more time to spend with other games!
Well, I have bigger priorities than Ninjala. Spongebob
Rehydrated is coming out two days beforehand lol.
Well, I have bigger priorities than Ninjala. Spongebob Rehydrated is coming out two days beforehand lol.— MattRoadhouse (@RoadhouseMatt) May 8, 2020
Seems a little unlikely, but big if true.
Actually I have
insider information that they moved so it would be closer to my
birthday, very cool Ninjala!
Actually I have insider information that they moved so it would be closer to my birthday, very cool Ninjala!— NickDroid (@NickDaDroid) May 8, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.