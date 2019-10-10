Free Nintendo Switch Demos For Two Resident Evil Games Released

Today, not one, but two free new demos released on Nintendo Switch, both courtesy of Capcom and Resident Evil. The first is Resident Evil 6, the second best-selling game in the series. And the second is Resident Evil 5, the best-selling game in the survival-horror franchise. As you may know, Resident Evil 4 and 2 are widely considered the best in the series, however, Resident Evil 5 and 6 are the best-selling entries, probably thanks to them being more action driven and less survival-horror focused. Both are set to come to Nintendo Switch later this year on October 29, right before Halloween, but before that happens, Capcom has released free demos of each.

It’s unclear what the demos feature. In other words, it’s not obvious how much of the games are playable or how long the demos will be available, but we do know progress made in both will carry over to the final game and that both have costumes you can unlock for the game proper as well. Below, you can read more about each:

If you own a digital copy of RE0, 1, or 4 for Switch, you’ll also receive a pre-order discount on Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6! Plus, grab the downloadable demos to transfer your progress and unlock costumes for each full game! pic.twitter.com/XTQMd5xp1E — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) October 9, 2019

Resident Evil 5: “One of the most popular Resident Evil titles can now be played on the go, featuring Chris Redfield and his partner Sheva Alomar, as they venture to the heart of Africa to investigate an outbreak. Featuring single-player and co-op modes, this fully-loaded release includes all previously released DLC (Lost in Nightmares and Desperate Escape story expansions, Versus mode, extra figures and 4 costumes), No Mercy mode, as well as the new mode ‘The Mercenaries United’ which combines the two fan-favorite modes, The Mercenaries and The Mercenaries Reunion for an even more intense experience.”

Resident Evil 6: “Blending action and survival horror, Resident Evil 6 is a dramatic horror experience that cannot be forgotten. The game spans across various areas of the globe starring multiple playable characters, including fan favorites and new faces. Jump into the fray either solo or up to 4-player co-op in 4 dramatic chapters of the campaign or head into one of multiple extra modes such as Survivor that pits up to 6-players against one another in a heated battle. This edition includes all DLC, along with two costumes per main character, originally unlockable exclusively through Residentevil.net, that are now unlockable through the game itself.”

