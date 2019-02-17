Report: Nintendo Is Currently Working On Reviving A “Dead and Buried” Game

Nintendo has a goldmine of franchises, including many it’s currently sitting on doing nothing with. But it looks like it will be sitting on one less very soon.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games this week, Game Informer’s Senior Editor Imran Khan revealed that Nintendo is currently planning on reviving a game thought to be “dead and buried.”

“Let me hint at something, I guess,” said Khan. “This is a thing that I’m going to write up at some point as soon as I get some more sources on it. But there’s a game that’s thought to be dead that Nintendo’s reviving, and it’s not one that people would expect. It was very much a title that was dead and buried – very officially cancelled.”

Khan goes on to note that he’s “heard enough” about the game that he’s “almost sure it exists again.” As for what game/series it is, Khan doesn’t divulge, though it sounds like he will in the future when he has more sources and thus is more confident in the claim.

As you may know, Khan is known for his Nintendo scoops, and has provided reliable information regarding Nintendo in the past. In other words, there’s a bit more to this claim than your random Reddit poster or just commonplace industry speculation. That said, it’s still just a report — not an official confirmation of anything — and thus should be taken with a grain of salt or two.

Even if Khan is correct, things in video game development change all the time. And it’s possible said game could be dead and buried again by the time the public hears anything about it.

Of course, any trepidation on the validity of the claim hasn’t stopped Nintendo fans from going crazy with speculation on what the mystery game could be. At the moment, it seems like a lot of hardcore Nintendo fans are thinking said game is F-Zero, which would be awesome. Meanwhile, some Nintendo fans think the game is Eternal Darkness, while others are pointing to Golden Sun and Mother 3. In other words, nobody has any clue what the game could be, but it sounds like that could change soon.

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.