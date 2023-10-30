Nintendo Switch Halloween Sale Has Fan-Favorite Horror Games for $1.99

Tomorrow is Halloween, which means it's time to play a horror game. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch users have missed out on this year's trio of huge horror releases: Alan Wake 2, Resident Evil 4, and Dead Space. To this end, if you need a new horror game to play because you've already played Mario Party over 50 times, then you can't go wrong with any of the horror games below because not only are they great, but they are all on sale for just $1.99 for a limited time.

Two of the four games below are specifically only available at this price point until November 1, while the other two games are available until November 2 and November 3, respectively. In other words, time is running out to play these games at these price points. That said, below you can check out a trailer for each game and read an official product description for each game.

Slender: The Arrival

"You're on your own. No one to come for you. No one to help you. No one to hear you scream. Slender: The Arrival is the official video game adaptation of Slender Man, re-created from Mark Hadley's original nerve-shattering sensation. Developed by Blue Isle Studios, The Arrival features a brand new storyline, improved visuals, great replay value, and most importantly, survival horror at its best."

88 percent of 7,089 user reviews positive

Stories Untold:

"Stories Untold is a compilation tape of four experimental adventures, including a remaster of the original hit episode 'The House Abandon'.

87 percent of 3,652 user reviews positive

Sagebrush

"Sagebrush is a short-form first-person narrative adventure about exploring the compound of an apocalyptic Millenialist cult in remote New Mexico years after they collectively took their lives in a mass suicide event. In Sagebrush, you'll investigate the long-abandoned Black Sage Ranch, the former home of Perfect Heaven, an apocalyptic cult formed in the early 1990s under the guiding hand of the prophet Father James."

95 percent of 188 user reviews positive

Flipping Death (Non-Horror Halloween Game)

"When Penny dies under mysterious circumstances, she wakes up and finds herself filling in for DEATH HIMSELF! This temp job comes with a new power – the ability to flip between the worlds of the living and the dead! In this puzzling platformer, she'll need that – and her wits – if she ever hopes to unravel the mystery of her demise."