Nintendo Switch Getting 16-Bit Style RPG Love With Aloft Studios’ Hazelnut Bastille

The Nintendo Switch may not have a full run of role-playing games to its credit, but it’s certainly getting there, between the sleeper hit Blossom Tales, Square Enix’s I Am Setsuna and Lost Sphear, and a few others that are on the way.

Well, add one more to the pile, as Aloft Studios has announced that it is hard at work on Hazelnut Bastille, an adventure that channels back to the classic days of role-playing adventures on the Super Nintendo. You can check out several minutes of first gameplay above.

Here’s the information on the game’s storyline, as well as details on its release, which will also include PC:

“The timescale for this release will either be simultaneous with our PC / Mac / Linux release, or following some months after, as funding and development time ultimately allows, but we would very much like to see a release across all four of our starter platforms if it proves possible!

Hazelnut Bastille, for PC, Mac, and Linux, and now Nintendo Switch, is a lush, topdown metroidvania in a 16bit JRPG style, which seeks to continue the great lineage of superior design from the mid 90’s- the moment in time when mainstream 2D titles reached arguably their greatest level of refinement, in titles such as Super Metroid and Link to the Past. We seek to emulate this period in most ways, from graphic presentation, to audio production, to general level design philosophy. Hazelnut Bastille tells the story of a young woman who travels to a foreign shore on the outskirts of her world, in order to seek out the promised gifts of mythological ancients, in hopes of retrieving something which was lost to her. On the way, her story becomes irrevocably intertwined with the lives of those living in this far off land.”

The team has also managed to secure classic Secret of Mana composer Hiroki Kikuta as well. “Hiroki Kikuta, age 55, is joining us as a celebrity guest composer . He is an acclaimed Japanese video game composer, best known for his work at Square, which he joined in 1991. He was the lead composer for Secret of Mana, Seiken Densetsu 3, Sōkaigi, and later Koudelka, for which he also acted as producer and concept designer at his own company, Sacnoth.

Kikuta added, “Hazelnut Bastille is a wonderful looking retro-style game! I’m looking forward to being a part of it and hope we can create music that lives up to the rest of the game and everyone’s expectations!”

Hazelnut Bastille doesn’t currently have a release date, but it’s expected sometime later this year.

(Hat tip to NintendoLife for the details!)

