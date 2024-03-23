Nintendo Switch Sale Giving Away Fan-Favorite Game for Just $1.99

A new Nintendo Switch eShop sale is giving away a fan-favorite game for just $1.99. Normally, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users would have to fork over $19.99 to play the game, so this represents a savings of 90 percent. As for the game in question, it hails from 2017, a year where Nintendo Switch gamers were treated to the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Stardew Valley, Rocket League, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Skyrim, Splatoon 2, and more.

What also came out in 2017 -- though not via Nintendo Switch, a Switch port didn't come out until 2023 -- is Daedalic Entertainment's Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth, the aptly named video game adaptation of The Pillars of the Earth, a popular book and book series, by Ken Follett.

Upon release, Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth garnered Metacritic scores as high as 85. Meanwhile, user reviews for the game are also positive. For example, on Steam, 92 percent of nearly 5,000 user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Very Positive" rating on Steam. This is the second highest rating you can earn on Steam, and only a couple points shy of the highest rating you can, which would be "Overwhelmingly Positive."

On Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, the game supports all three modes of play and many different language options. Unfortunately, the game requires a good chunk of space, with its file size on Nintendo Switch coming in at 9.6 GB. For this though, you will get a pretty meaty game that takes anywhere from 14 to 18 hours, depending on a couple of factors such as playstyle, skill level, and how much side content you want to experience.

"12th century, England: In a time of poverty and war, a small town begins the construction of a cathedral to claim wealth and security," reads an official blurb about the game. "Based on Ken Follett's world-bestseller, 'The Pillars of the Earth' retells the story of the village of Kingsbridge in a whole new interactive way. Play as Jack, Aliena and Philip and change the events of the book through exploration, decision-making and dialogues."

The game's official description continues: "In their struggle to survive, lives and destinies intertwine. Philip the monk becomes prior of the small abbey of Kingsbridge. At the same time, a boy called Jack is raised in the woods by his outlawed mother. His apprenticeship as a stonemason paves his way to become a gifted master builder. Together with the disgraced noblewoman Aliena, Jack and Philip begin the construction of one of the greatest cathedrals England will ever see.

