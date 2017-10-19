Nintendo Switch’s Latest Update Contains A Very Cool Hidden Feature, Another Requested Upgrade Could Hit Next

A lot of Nintendo fans are talking about the latest update for the Nintendo Switch, one that added a lot of fundamental features, including video capture and being able to transfer your data from one system to another – which is going to make things a lot easier for fans.

But there’s one other neat feature that you may not have known about, and one that actually works with a few wireless headsets, in case you’ve got one lying around.

According to this Reddit thread, one feature that was added with last night’s update involves being able to use USB wlreless headsets with the device. The thread indicates that a majority of headsets are now supported – including ones branded with the PlayStation brand.

Now, this doesn’t necessarily resolve the chat issues with games, as you still need the adapter and what-not to talk with friends, but for those with headsets that they’ve been waiting to use with the system, this is certain to come as a relief. “OMG IT WORKS!! They are listening!!!” noted one of the users in the Reddit forum.

Could Nintendo be adding more features that are more fundamental to the Switch gaming crowd? Hey, one step at a time – but video capture and USB headset support are definitely a good way to start.

Speaking of video capture, Nintendo may be improving upon that as well. While the current limit sits at 30 second clips, there’s talk that the company may update the Switch to capture even longer clips – up to five minutes.

This report comes from Kotaku, which indicates that video capture can be anywhere between one, three or five minutes, depending on when the update arrives. Nintendo hasn’t fully confirmed this just yet, but we could see more features introduced as soon as next week, as Super Mario Odyssey has been confirmed for video capture.

We’ll have to see where Nintendo expands these options, but it would go a long way in pushing social buzz on certain games. Hopefully, we’ll see video capture introduced across the board, so fans can share all their favorite clips and really get people excited for the Switch.

