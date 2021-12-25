Nintendo Switch eShop Servers Crash on Christmas Day

The servers that power the Nintendo Switch eShop and its other online components have crashed for some on this Christmas Day. Nintendo warned earlier in the week that it expected the servers that run the Switch platform to struggle throughout the weekend given the number of people that were likely going to look to connect to the network. Unfortunately, that theory from Nintendo proved to be quite accurate, meaning that many new Switch owners haven’t been able to connect their console to the Internet today.

Nintendo itself ended up taking to Twitter this morning to let Switch owners know that the eShop, in particular, isn’t working whatsoever for some people. In light of these problems, Nintendo said that it was currently looking for a fix. “We are aware that players are experiencing errors accessing Nintendo eShop, and are working to address the issue as soon as possible,” Nintendo explained. “Thank you for your understanding, and please see our Network Status page for the latest updates.”

https://twitter.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1474802269275176970

It’s worth noting that your mileage may vary when it comes to your ability to connect to the Nintendo Switch eShop throughout today. Even though a vast number of Switch owners seem to be experiencing these problems, others could very well be able to connect without much interference. At the end of the day, the problem here is that there are so many new Switch owners looking to create Nintendo accounts at a single time, which has caused Nintendo itself to be overwhelmed.

And while Nintendo Switch users are likely the main ones running into these server troubles today, those on Nintendo 3DS and even Nintendo Wii U platforms may run into the same problems. Because the eShop is connected to all of these platforms, albeit in different ways, the issues could still permeate across all pieces of hardware. Hopefully, though, Nintendo will find a fix to all of this before long.

Are you someone who has experienced these server struggles today with your own Nintendo platform? And has the stability of the eShop improved at all over the course of the day? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.