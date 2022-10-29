Nintendo Switch Users Surprised as New Release Is Instantly Discounted to $2

A new Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game that just released yesterday has already been discounted 90 percent, knocking its price down from $20 to $2. It's very rare for a game to be discounted 90 percent within 24 hours of release. Why it's been discounted 90 percent just after release, we don't know. Publisher Red Deer Games, who has released a variety of indie games on the platform, hasn't advertised the sale, leaving fans with only guesses.

Typically, when a game goes on sale right after release it's because it's not selling, however, we've never seen a Switch game get such a substantial discount so quickly after its release. Whatever the case, for $2 and 198 MB, you can now own Cat Tales, a game about "colors and painting tools" where you ride on the backs of "big cats."

"Get on the dragon and fly on an adventure! Run around the flowery meadow with the little cute kitties," reads an official description of the game on the Nintendo eShop. "Travel on the back of big cats. Grab a magic umbrella and admire the meadows and fields from above. Discover more than 30 themes with fairy tale characters and animals. Play with colors and painting tools. Create your wonderland

😺 CAT TALES 📖



AVAILABLE NOW on #NintendoSwitch



[AMERICA REGION] ⤵️



🕹️ https://t.co/TnsagtsBUu



🎨 32 drawings with different themes

🎧 Hip-hop and funky soundtrack

☁️ Cute and cozy vibes#indiegames #coloringbook pic.twitter.com/OatDeWCXup — RedDeer.Games (@GamesRedDeer) October 28, 2022

Is the game worth just two dollars? Well, you can't buy much in the economy for $2, let alone games. However, there are no reviews for the title, so it's difficult to offer much insight into whether or not it's worth two Washingtons.