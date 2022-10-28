Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.

A trailer for Glover can be found embedded below.

Glover was remastered and released on PC by Piko earlier this year, and the developer will be handling the game's console release, as well. Glover's original release on N64 received mostly strong reviews back in the day, and a lot of Nintendo fans are sure to be happy about the game's return. This release will actually mark the second time that the game has been made available on PlayStation platforms, as it was ported to PS1 just over a year after making its N64 debut. However, the PS1 version of the game received harsh reviews from critics, who were less than impressed with the port. Hopefully this version will be much more enjoyable!

For those unfamiliar with Glover, the game is a 3D platformer that puts players in the role of the titular character. As Glover, players must explore six different worlds to find magic crystals that will restore light and happiness to the Crystal Kingdom. While the game might not hold-up quite as well as N64 classics like Super Mario 64 or Banjo-Kazooie, the game maintains a passionate following, and the re-release should give new audiences a chance to see what it has to offer. Hopefully Qubyte Interactive won't keep fans waiting too much longer for information on the game's release date!

