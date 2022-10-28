Nintendo Switch Sale Brings Marvel, Star Wars Games to Lowest Prices Ever

Smart Nintendo Switch shoppers who've been waiting for games to go on sale got another round of discounts recently during an event that includes some significant price drops on a number of different games. Some of those are some well-known titles, too, such as a collection of licensed LEGO games that include Marvel, Star Wars, and Harry Potter characters, and in some instances, the games have been dropped to their lowest prices yet.

The LEGO games are known for their multiplayer antics as well as their ability to incorporate tons of different characters from across a property into one game. If you've been holding out on one or a few of those up until now, you can see the discounts for four of them below (as well as one instance of discounted DLC) with all of these games now at their lowest prices ever recorded within the Nintendo eShop.

Marvel, Harry Potter, and Star Wars Nintendo Switch Games on Sale

In the case of LEGO Marvel Super Heroes, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition, these games are all at the lowest prices ever for the first times. The other games and the DLC have returned to their lowest prices now, but it's not the first time they've reached those lowered prices.

For LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the discount there is particularly interesting to see already given that the game just released a couple of months ago. It's got DLC options as evidenced by the add-on that's on sale in the list above, but even without DLC adding onto the experience, it's got hundreds of different Star Wars characters to play as and spans all nine films within the Skywalker Saga. Not a bad deal for $35.99, but you can learn more about the game here from our review.