Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature

Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.

Like the sunsetting of other Nintendo 3DS and Wii U features, Nintendo said awhile back that this "image posting tool" would be retired in the future, and as of this week, that day has come. It was officially shut down on October 25th with the Nintendo social accounts confirming as much.

"After the service ends, you will not be able to post images from the Nintendo 3DS series and Wii U," reads the Nintendo Support page regarding this topic. "Images and comments posted on Facebook and Twitter can be viewed on each SNS even after the service ends."

Back in May, Nintendo cut out another of these devices' features that was much more important than this one: the ability to fund accounts with credit cards to make purchases via the eShop. That feature has already been retired with players then left to redeem Nintendo eShop cards to fund their purchases, but in August, that feature was also removed. Purchases can still be made through these platforms' shop interfaces, but only through roundabout means like adding funds to your account on the Nintendo Switch and then using that same account to buy things on the 3DS or Wii U.

As the support for those platforms wind down, Nintendo fans are left with either physical versions of games or products available through Nintendo Switch Online to play. March 2023 will officially bring about the end of Nintendo eShop purchases that can be made through a 3DS or Wii U, so be sure to get whatever it is you've been holding out on before that time comes about.