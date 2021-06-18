Nintendo Switch May Be Getting Some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's Best Games Soon

✖

It looks like Nintendo Switch is getting some of Nintendo Game Boy Advance's best games soon. The Nintendo Game Boy family of consoles have some incredible games, many of which are stranded on the family of handheld consoles. However, it looks like three great games from this era of Nintendo are coming to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and possibly other modern platforms, courtesy of Konami.

In the modern era, Konami is best known for Metal Gear Solid, PES, and pachinko machines. However, there was a time it dominated the industry between Metal Gear Solid, Contra, Castlevania, and other IP it's done minimal with lately. That said, the last year or two, Konami has shown interest in not just releasing games again, but reviving some of its classic IP.

Fast-forward to today, and the Australian Classification -- the agency that rates video games for release in Australia -- has rated Castlevania Advance Collection. What is Castlevania Advance Collection? Well, for one, it's something Konami hasn't announced. In other words, Australian Classification just spilled the beans. Meanwhile, the collection itself is likely the trio of Castlevania games released for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, or at least that's what "Advance Collection" suggests.

For those that don't know: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon was the first Castlevania game on Nintendo Game Boy Advance, releasing in 2001 to a 91 on Metacritic. A year later, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance released to an 87 on Metacritic. And then the third and final of these games was Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, which hit in 2003 to a 91 on Metacritic.

To this day, the games have only ever been available via the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, minus Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow, which was eventually ported to mobile phones. Due to this, the assumption is this collection would be for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but it's quite possible these games could be heading to other platforms as well.

At the moment of publishing, Konami has not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly. That said, not only does this rating suggest an official announcement is fairly imminent, but that a release isn't very far away either.