New Nintendo Switch Report Has Fans Hyped for Next Year

A new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite rumor has fans hyped for 2021, teasing a mega year for the console and teasing new games from series like Zelda, Mario, Fire Emblem, Pokemon, Monster Hunter, Kirby, and more. If you remove Animal Crossing: New Horizons from the equation, 2020 has been a relatively quiet year for Nintendo, at least compared to previous years. In addition to shipping the year's best-selling game, it also shipped games like the new Paper Mario: The Origami King and Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, but none of these games -- again bar the new Animal Crossing -- have made a huge impact. That said, while this year was a bit on the slow side for Nintendo, it sounds like 2021 could be the exact opposite.

Taking to Twitter, Leaky Pandy -- a group comprised of multiple leakers -- recently and boldly claimed that 2021 is going to cement Switch as the best Nintendo system of all time. Backing up this claim, the group notes that the Switch will get an "unprecedented number of high-quality" exclusive games.

Teasing this lineup, Leaky Pandy makes notes of games we already know about like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, but also teases games not yet announced. That said, the group also points out that some of these games could be three to five months off due to the pandemic.

"2021 is going to cement Switch as the best Nintendo System ever," said the group of leakers. "As next-gen systems struggle to get tailor-made games, Switch is going to receive an unprecedented number of high-quality exclusives for Nintendo systems excluding maybe the Nintendo DS. Get ready. Everything is going to be three to five months off, but chances are high you will get Zelda, Pokemon, Kirby, and Fire Emblem games next calendar year if not FY 2022. Mario already has been confirmed along with Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, No More Heroes, and Bravely Default 2."

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question has proven reliable in the past, nothing here is official and it's unclear where the scoop ends and speculation begins. Whatever the case, it's enough to have Nintendo fans excited.

