Nintendo Switch Black Friday Sale Makes Popular Game Just $3

A new Nintendo eShop Black Friday sale has made a popular and highly-rated Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game just $3. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long the game is available for this price, but we do know it's a limited-time deal. However, while the deal may expire soon, right now, Switch and Switch Lite owners can grab Bastion from Supergiant Games for just $3, which represents a savings of 80 percent, as the game usually runs at $15. While Bastion is quite a few years old at this point, it's also one of the highest-rated and beloved games of the last several years, making $3 a complete steal for it.

For those that don't know: Bastion debuted all the way back in 2011, but has been brought to just about every modern gaming machine. Typically, games from 2011 don't hold up very well, at least from a graphical perspective, however, Bastion's incredible hand-painted artwork ensures it looks just as good now as it did nine years ago.

Below, you can read more about the game, as well as check out its official Nintendo Switch announcement trailer from two years ago:

"Bastion is an action role-playing experience that redefines storytelling in games, with a reactive narrator who marks your every move," reads an official pitch of the game. "Explore more than 40 lush hand-painted environments as you discover the secrets of the Calamity, a surreal catastrophe that shattered the world to pieces. Wield a huge arsenal of upgradeable weapons and battle savage beasts adapted to their new habitat. Finish the main story to unlock the New Game Plus mode and continue your journey!"

On Nintendo Switch, while Bastion only supports one player, it supports multiple languages, or more specifically, the following languages: French, German, Italian, Spanish, and English. It also supports all three types of play -- handheld, tabletop, and TV -- all for just 996 MB of space.

