Pokemon Snap Release Window Reportedly Revealed

New Pokemon Snap's Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite release window has reportedly been revealed. According to a notable Nintendo insider, the new Pokemon game is releasing sometime next year, 2021. Nintendo first announced back in June, and at the time, it didn't disclose a release date. This hasn't changed. In fact, we haven't seen or heard anything about the game since, leading some Nintendo and Pokemon fans to believe it may not be releasing anytime soon. However, according to Kelios, it's on track to release sometime next year.

For those not familiar with the insider, they are best known for leaking Nintendo Directs before they happen. That said, while they've proven reliable in the past, they are primarily known as a Nintendo insider, not a Pokemon insider. While the latter certainly falls under the umbrella of the former, it's important to note that this information does not come from one of the big Pokemon leakers.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. However, not only has the source proven reliable in the past, but a 2021 release window for the game makes sense.

Et je trouve que la licence Pokémon s'est améliorée dans le sens général, y en a pour tous les goûts. L'année prochaine aussi, avec New Snap / Pokémon UNITE / MRPG / Détective Pikachu 2 — 🎁🎄Kelios🎄🎁 (@KeliosFR) November 22, 2020

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this report in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the post. However, Nintendo typically does not comment on reports of this variety, and there's no reason to believe that's about to change.

