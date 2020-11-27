New Mario Sports Game Reportedly Releasing on Nintendo Switch Soon

✖

A new Mario Sports game is not only reportedly in development for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but it's reportedly also releasing quite soon, or at least much sooner than expected for a game that hasn't been announced. The report comes way of a prominent leaker by the name of Zippo, who has made a name for themselves for a variety of Nintendo leaks, including a few related to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

The leaker doesn't divulge much but notes a new Mario Sports game is in development at Camelot for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite and it's currently scheduled to release in the first half of 2021. And unlike the most recent outing from the series, it won't be a collection of sports mini-games, but a proper Mario Sports game focused on one sport, though the leaker doesn't know which it will be. They do note that a new Mario Golf is a safe assumption though.

Topping this off, the leaker teases Nintendo fans saying that Golden Sun is coming back, but not right now. And this is where the scoop ends.

Segun Zippo un nuevo juego Mario Sports desarrollado por Camelot Studios estaria planeado para la primera mitad de 2021. Tendra varios de los juegos de la primera parte de Wii, no sabe exactamente cuales, pero asegura que tendra el Golf. pic.twitter.com/Vs83Tr0Ux8 — Fabi-10-12 • Simple Informer (@Simple_Informer) November 25, 2020

Of course, take everything here with a major grain of salt. While the source in question has been reliable in the past, nothing here is official. That said, this isn't the first rumor to claim a new Mario Sports game is in development for the Switch and Switch Lite. Further, it's less of a matter of if, and more a matter of when Nintendo will release a new Mario Sports game via the Switch and Switch Lite, and what sport it will be.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this rumor in any capacity, and it's unlikely it will. However, if it does, we will update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Nintendo, which includes all things Switch, click here or check out the links below: