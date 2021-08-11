Nintendo Switch Surprises Fans With 7 Stealth Releases
A new Nintendo Direct happened today, and like most Nintendo Directs, some of its news included stealth releases. More specifically, during the Nintendo Direct, not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, but seven new Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lites games were stealth released, which may be a record for stealth releases. That said, if you're hoping for some AAA games, the seven new stealth releases may leave you're disappointed, as they are all indie games and of the smaller variety.
If you missed the Nintendo Direct, it was focused on third-party indie games, which means there were no Nintendo-published games nor any big games from its biggest partners. However, the showcase, which was about half an hour, featured a plethora of highly-anticipated games, such as Axiom Verge 2, which is one of the stealth releases.
Below, you can check out each and every new stealth release. This includes not only a trailer of each and every game, but a description of each and every game straight from the developer itself and a link to the Nintendo eShop listing of each game:
Axiom Verge 2
About: "Axiom Verge 2 is a 2D “metroidvania” action-adventure. Though a sequel to Axiom Verge, is a completely new game: new characters, new abilities, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original Axiom Verge."prevnext
ISLANDERS: Console Edition
About: "ISLANDERS: Console Edition is a relaxing minimalist strategy game about building cities on colorful islands. With simple and intuitive building mechanics, you have the freedom to create your own cities on the rugged cliffs of the game’s islands in half an hour or less. Explore these procedurally generated Islands from lush green grasslands to dry deserts and snowy mountainscapes, expanding your settlements from sprawling villages to vast cities."prevnext
Necrobarista: Final Pour
About: "In a back-alley cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. 'This is a story about death and coffee.' Inspired equally by film and anime, Necrobarista is a unique take on the visual novel medium. Follow a dynamic and diverse cast of characters as they navigate Melbourne’s hipstery coffee culture, the questionable ethics of necromancy, and the process of letting go.prevnext
Garden Story
About: "Concord, the youngest grape in The Grove, is now a Guardian, and it’s their job to help restore the island. That’s a lot to shoulder for a grape barely off the vine… and more than a few inhabitants are skeptical they have what it takes. Fortunately, Concord has friends like Elderberry, Rana, and Fuji on their side! With their help, you can take on the dangerous Rot and find ways to encourage other residents to assist in the efforts."prevnext
Curious Expedition 2
About: "Curious Expedition 2 is like a Journey to the Centre of the Earth version of Dungeons & Dragons, mixed with narrative roguelike elements, all wrapped up in a streamlined and accessible gameplay experience. Take on the role of an intrepid explorer, assemble your crew and head out into the unknown. On your expeditions, you’ll come across all manner of cultures, flora, fauna, treasures, and more, ranging from the worldly to the altogether more… curious! Using a combination of hand-crafted and procedural gameplay and story elements, Curious Expedition 2 creates completely unique and epic adventures every time you play."prevnext
Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
About: "Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light-years away from Earth on the “Far, Far Range” where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes."prevnext
Boyfriend Dungeon
About: "Plunder the dunj as you fend off dangerous monsters and take your weapons on romantic dates. Woo your weapons in this flirty, playful, and welcoming world filled with mastery in the procedurally generated dungeon. Serving up a dose of summer-time fling nostalgia, take your dates out as you uncover their stories and level them up. Embark on blossoming relationships with your weapon cuties as you capture their hearts in friendship and in love. In this light-hearted, fantastical shack-and-slash filled with adventure, improve your skills and fend off the monsters together because the couple that slays together, stays together."prev