Nintendo Switch Surprises Fans With 7 Stealth Releases

Axiom Verge 2 About: "Axiom Verge 2 is a 2D “metroidvania” action-adventure. Though a sequel to Axiom Verge, is a completely new game: new characters, new abilities, new enemies, and a new world. You can play it before or after the original Axiom Verge." prevnext

ISLANDERS: Console Edition About: "ISLANDERS: Console Edition is a relaxing minimalist strategy game about building cities on colorful islands. With simple and intuitive building mechanics, you have the freedom to create your own cities on the rugged cliffs of the game’s islands in half an hour or less. Explore these procedurally generated Islands from lush green grasslands to dry deserts and snowy mountainscapes, expanding your settlements from sprawling villages to vast cities." prevnext

Necrobarista: Final Pour About: "In a back-alley cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living. 'This is a story about death and coffee.' Inspired equally by film and anime, Necrobarista is a unique take on the visual novel medium. Follow a dynamic and diverse cast of characters as they navigate Melbourne’s hipstery coffee culture, the questionable ethics of necromancy, and the process of letting go. prevnext

Garden Story About: "Concord, the youngest grape in The Grove, is now a Guardian, and it’s their job to help restore the island. That’s a lot to shoulder for a grape barely off the vine… and more than a few inhabitants are skeptical they have what it takes. Fortunately, Concord has friends like Elderberry, Rana, and Fuji on their side! With their help, you can take on the dangerous Rot and find ways to encourage other residents to assist in the efforts." prevnext

Curious Expedition 2 About: "Curious Expedition 2 is like a Journey to the Centre of the Earth version of Dungeons & Dragons, mixed with narrative roguelike elements, all wrapped up in a streamlined and accessible gameplay experience. Take on the role of an intrepid explorer, assemble your crew and head out into the unknown. On your expeditions, you’ll come across all manner of cultures, flora, fauna, treasures, and more, ranging from the worldly to the altogether more… curious! Using a combination of hand-crafted and procedural gameplay and story elements, Curious Expedition 2 creates completely unique and epic adventures every time you play." prevnext

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition About: "Slime Rancher is the tale of Beatrix LeBeau, a plucky, young rancher who sets out for a life a thousand light-years away from Earth on the “Far, Far Range” where she tries her hand at making a living wrangling slimes." prevnext