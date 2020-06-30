Nintendo Confirms Bad News About Directs

✖

Nintendo has confirmed the bad news that we first heard through the rumor mill earlier this year: there are no plans for any Directs at this point. And it sounds like this won't be changing anytime soon. The news comes way of Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, who discussed the marketing format with investors during a recent Q&A session. Furukawa noted that while Directs are "incredibly" useful and effective ways to make new announcements, Nintendo doesn't have any in the chamber at the moment, but the company is exploring new ways to make announcements and share reveals.

“We feel Nintendo Directs are an incredibly effective way to present information directly to our customers in a very straight-forward way,” said Furukawa. "Inversely, times change and so does the most effective way to promote products, so there is a chance that a new, better way to present this information comes about. So we always like to examine all of the possible ways to communicate this information to customers.”

Furukawa continued, talking about how in normal years, under normal circumstances, it will be sharing and talking about at its E3 games. That said, while Furukawa confirms there will be no events anytime soon, the company is cooking up new ways to present its products. In fact, he even suggested they will have more to share on this front in the near future.

“In normal years, we would show off the games presented at E3 to our shareholders,” said the Nintendo president. “However, due to the Coronavirus, E3, as well as other large game events, have been canceled for the time being and we have no plans to hold any events of that nature as well. Instead, we are trying to be flexible in thinking of new ways to present information about our products, so please stay tuned."

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has a few games unaccounted for, such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Bayonetta 3, and the new Metroid Prime. Meanwhile, there also rumors about it being ready to talk about unannounced games, like Mario Kart 9. In other words, Nintendo has a lot to share, but this information will probably drip out at a slower rate than normal. And if the random announcement of Paper Mario: The Origami King is any barometer, Nintendo will keep fans on their toes in the coming months.

H/T, VGC.

