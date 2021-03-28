Nintendo Switch Sale Makes Some Good Games Just $1.99

A new Nintendo eShop sale features roughly 1,000 discounted Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite games. Unfortunately, most of the sale is either filler games or filler deals, and gone are the discounts that make games pennies. A couple of months ago, Nintendo put an end to these type of deals. That said, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite users can nab some pretty solid games at some pretty great prices.

For example, Phantom Doctrine -- the 2018 strategic turn-based espionage thriller from Creative Forge Games and Good Shepherd Entertainment -- is currently $2. AER Memories of Old -- a 2017 third-person exploration adventure game from Forgotten Key and Daedalic Entertainment -- is also currently $2 on Switch and Switch Lite. And you know what's also $2? 2016's puzzle-adventure game, Hue, from Fiddlestick Games and Curve Digital.

None of these games will change your life, but as the title suggests, they are good games, and right now they can be had, altogether, for just $6. Typically, it would cost $50 to buy all three. Below, you can check out a trailer of each game and read more about each game. That said, it's important to note that the following games are available at the above prices at the moment of publishing. These are limited-time deals, which means by the time you're reading this, things may have changed.