Nintendo Switch Getting 2012 Cult-Classic Next Month

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch are getting a 2012 cult-classic game next month. Game releases on Switch and Switch Lite are pretty slow right now, but that's about to change. So far, in 2021, Nintendo Switch players have gotten the cloud version of Hitman 3, and not much else. In February, they will get Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Little Nightmares 2, Persona 5 Strikers, Bravely Default 2, and now Thomas Was Alone as well.

Today, Bithell Games announced that their 2D platformer is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite via the Nintendo eShop next month, on February 19, priced at $10. That said, if you pre-order the game before its release, you can cop it for a special pre-order discount price of $8.

It's unclear if the Nintendo Switch version comes with any Switch-specific upgrades or features, but we do know it comes with the "Benjamin's Flight" level pack, which adds new characters and 20 new levels to the game.

First released in 2012, Thomas Was Alone proved to be a bit of a breakout game for the aforementioned developer. Despite only debuting with a 77 on Metacritic, it garnered quite a bit of attention and won quite a few awards come the end of the year.

"Thomas Was Alone is the award-winning, critically-acclaimed platformer about friendship and jumping and floating and anti-gravity," reads an official pitch of the game. "Guide a group of sentient rectangles through a series of obstacles, combining their skills to reach the end of each level. Discover the story of the world’s first sentient AIs, and how they worked together to, well not escape… 'escape' is a strong word. Perhaps 'emerge' might be better. 'Emerge' has an air of importance about it, while keeping the various plot twists and origin stories you’ll discover under wraps. We didn’t even mention the bouncing. That would be overkill."

In addition to $8 or $10, the game requires 792 MB on Switch and Switch Lite. On the pair of consoles, it supports all three modes of play, but only the following language options: English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

