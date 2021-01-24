Nintendo Being Sued Over Switch Joy-Con Controllers Again

✖

Nintendo has dealt with a number of lawsuits over the past couple years dealing with Switch’s Joy-Con drift problem. Every few months, it seems as though the world-renowned game developer finds itself with another court case to deal with. Now, as we have entered 2021, if you thought that this trend would finally end, you would be wrong.

Another lawsuit against Nintendo has recently been filed in Quebec, Canada for, what else, but Joy-Con drift issues. The case is being led by a law firm in the region called Lambert Avocat which is representing a customer that is said to have had drifting problems with their Switch controllers dating back to 2018. The lawsuit is specifically of the class action variety and Lambert is said to be looking for “compensation for all Quebec consumers who bought the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite gaming systems, as well as Joy-Con and Nintendo Switch Pro controllers.”

As for the other specifics of this case, Lambert says that their client first started experiencing drifting problems with their Joy-Cons around 11 months after first obtaining their Switch. At first, they contacted Nintendo about the problem and ended up sending in the controller to be repaired. Within two months of getting the Joy-Con back, they then started to have the same issue with their opposite handheld device. This drifting then affected another pair of Joy-Cons that were purchased in addition to a Pro controller that was also being utilized.

Lambert is looking for any other Switch owners who have purchased the console since August 1, 2017, and have also had these same problems to join the lawsuit. At this current moment, the case needs further approval from a judge before it can advance further, but there's a decent chance that this will continue to gain traction.

If there are any major developments with this newest lawsuit directed at Nintendo, we’ll let you know in the future. In the interim, if you’d like to keep up with all of our forthcoming coverage on the Switch, you can find it right here.

Have you experienced Joy-Con drift for yourself on your own Nintendo Switch? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T GamesIndustry.biz]