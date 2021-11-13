Nintendo Hints at Next Console Amidst Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors

According to a variety of rumors, Nintendo is working on a Nintendo Switch 2 successor, however, new comments from Nintendo itself suggest this isn’t the case. During its latest earnings call with investors, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa noted that the Nintendo Switch is at its “mid-point of its lifecycle,” which would suggest the successor is three to four years away. Whatever the case, Nintendo isn’t ready to talk about what’s coming next, at least not in detail. However, the aforementioned Furukawa did divulge one interesting tidbit, and that’s that the company is “considering many different things.”

“We are not able to comment about the next game system at this time,” said Furukawa. “It is now the fifth year since the launch of Nintendo Switch, and the total hardware sell-through has exceeded 90 million units. We recognize that the system is at the mid-point of its lifecycle. The launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model has also been contributing to continued sales momentum and we are now offering consumers three Nintendo Switch models to match their play styles and lifestyles, as well as a wide range of software. With this, we believe a foundation for growth has been laid that exceeds what we previously considered to be a conventional hardware lifecycle. With regards to the next game system, we are considering many different things, but as far as the concept and launch timing are concerned, there is nothing we can share at this time.”

Of course, none of this is very revealing, but the aforementioned tidbit — the blurb about Nintendo “considering many different things,” does suggest the company isn’t set on a straight-up Nintendo Switch successor. And this shouldn’t surprise fans of Nintendo, who rarely just iterate.

H/T, Nintendo Everything.