Nintendo Reportedly Releasing New Switch Bundle for Mario Movie

Nintendo is reportedly gearing up to release a new Switch bundle that will tie in with the forthcoming arrival of The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters. At this point in time, we're under two months away from the arrival of the animated Mario Movie in theaters. And while Nintendo hasn't announced many collaborations between the movie and its Switch lineup just yet, it sounds like this won't remain true for much longer.

According to video game insider @billbil_kun on social media, Nintendo is going to reveal and release a new package of the Switch next month on "Mario Day", which takes place on March 10th. This bundle in question will contain the standard version of the Nintendo Switch with red Joy-Con, a digital code for the game Super Mario Odyssey, and "something related to [the] upcoming Super Mario Movie." Further details associated with this bundle haven't been unveiled just yet, but this new version of the Switch will retail for the typical value of $299.99.

Assuming that this leak is true, it stands to reason that Nintendo will announce this Switch bundle incredibly soon since it's set to become purchasable in roughly two weeks. As such, we may receive an official confirmation from Nintendo about this version of the Switch in the coming days.

If there is one unusual thing about this Switch bundle, though, it's that Nintendo is choosing to sell the base version of the console rather than the Switch OLED. Even though the OLED model costs a bit more money, one would assume that this is the edition of the Switch that Nintendo would be looking to get into more people's hands. Still, there's a good chance that this new package will still fly off the shelf, so those at Nintendo will surely be pleased no matter what.

Although this Switch bundle in question is said to become available in early March, The Super Mario Bros. Movie won't be landing in theaters until the following month. Specifically, the animated film is set to drop on April 7th.

Do you have any interest in buying this new potential bundle of the Nintendo Switch for yourself? And what do you think this additional item tied to The Super Mario Bros. Movie will end up being? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.