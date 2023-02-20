Nintendo Switch 2 Online Seemingly Leaked

Nintendo is working on its next console, but what this console will be and what it will be called, remains a mystery. Most are speculating it will be a successor to the Nintendo Switch, and this is what most rumors and leaks point to as well. Whether it will be called the Nintendo Switch 2, probably not, but it will apparently be bolstered with Nintendo Switch Online. If this happens, it will be a surprise to many because Nintendo is infamous for not bringing forward its online services.

The hint at Nintendo Switch Online being carried over to the next Nintendo console comes the way of the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority. The CMA has published a series of documents pertaining to the potential acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. In one of these documents, the CMA makes note that Nintendo Switch Online is only available via "Nintendo Switch devices and [REDCATED]."

"Nintendo Switch Online has been excluded from our shares as Nintendo's cloud gaming service is very limited. Nintendo's cloud gaming service is only available on the Nintendo Switch device and [REDACTED]," reads the CMA document.

Obviously, the million-dollar question is what the heck is this redacted device? It's possible it could be the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or something out of the left field, but the most obvious explanation is often the accurate explanation. This is likely referring to the next Nintendo console, which the CMA presumably learned of through Activision Blizzard or even Nintendo itself during this investigation. As for why it's redacted, well that would be the result of a request from whatever party divulged the information. In the past, private and sensitive information would get leaked in documents like this, and since then companies go out of their way to request redactions where needed.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. Nintendo has yet to address any of this. Typically, it does not comment on speculation or anything of the unofficial variety. In other words, we don't anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.