Nintendo Switch Online Users Can Now Play PS2 Classic for Free

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED can now play a PS2 classic for free, for a limited time. And unlike N64, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, and Sega Genesis games, this offer is not locked behind an Expansion Pack subscription. That said, this isn't a free download, but a free trial, so while every subscriber can access the game it has to be done within a limited window. More specifically, between February 20 and February 26.

The game in question is Katamari Damacy Reroll, a 2018 high-definition remaster of Katamari Damacy. For those that don't know, Katamari Damacy is a quirky third-person action-puzzle game that debuted back in 2004 via the PS2 and the PS2 only. Boasting an 86 on Metacritic, the Namco game is widely viewed as a cult classic from this era. While it's not very popular in the present day, Katamari Damacy was a surprise hit at the time and spawned the Katamari franchise. Again, this franchise doesn't have the same presence as it used to, but it's still alive and continuing.

"The stop-at-nothing-pushing prince is back and ready to Reroll," reads an official pitch of the game from Bandai Namco. "When the King of All Cosmos accidentally destroys all the stars in the sky, he orders you, his pint-sized princely son, to put the twinkle back in the heavens above. Join the King and Prince of Cosmos on their wacky adventure to restore the stars at home or on the go – now in full HD!"

While six days isn't very long with a game, Katamari Damacy only takes four to five hours to complete, while completionist playthroughs will set you back roughly 20 hours. In other words, six days is plenty of time to beat the game and get your fill of it.

