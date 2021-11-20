Nintendo Switch Sale Makes These Great Games Just $2

Hundreds of Nintendo Switch games are currently on sale over on the Nintendo eShop. Last year, Nintendo put an end to Nintendo Switch games being discounted to literal pennies. Now, unless a game is free-to-play, it can’t be cheaper than $2. In the past, the title of this article would have had “0.99” or maybe even “0.10,” but these deals are no longer available. That said, right now you can get four pretty great Nintendo Switch games for just $8, which is still an incredible offer.

As always, these deals are only available for a limited time. At the moment of publishing, each and every single deal is still live, but by the time you’re reading this, the deal may have expired or been tweaked.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Gunman Clive HD Collection: “In the year of 18XX, the west is overrun by thugs and outlaws. A group of bandits have kidnapped Mayor Johnsons daughter and are spreading havoc across the land. Gunman Clive must rescue the girl and bring order to the west, then finish the fight in Gunman Clive 2. His battle against the bandits takes him all around the world and beyond.”

Phantom Doctrine: “Phantom Doctrine is a strategic turn-based espionage thriller set at the peak of the Cold War. Drawing on a wide variety of influences and capturing the subtle intrigue of classic spy films, the game thrust the player into a mysterious world of covert operations, counterintelligence, conspiracy, and paranoia.”

Urban Flow: “Urban Flow is a game about the subtle beauty of city streets filled with cars moving in perfect harmony. But such order does not happen all by itself – the city needs YOU to control the traffic lights and to make sure everything goes smoothly. That means no crashes, no jams. Everything will run perfectly – as long as you stay focused!”

Toki: “Toki sets off on a new adventure! The cult action/platform game originally released on arcade machines in 1989 is back with a super-simian new version, featuring all-new hand-drawn graphics and re-orchestrated music!”

