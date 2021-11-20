Nintendo Switch Getting One of This Year’s Surprise Hits Next Month

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting one of this year’s surprise hits next month on December 9. 2021 has been a light year in terms of compelling releases for a variety of reasons. Obviously, this has been bad for fans of medium, however, it’s been good for the quality games that did release this year as they got more spotlight than they normally would. One of these games is Loop Hero from developer Four Quarters and publisher Devolver Digital, which hit back on March 4, 2021 — via the PC and the PC only — and was one of Steam’s first hits for the year.

When it releases on the Switch, Loop Hero will cost $15 as it does on Steam and it will only be available digitally via the Nintendo eShop. That said, if you pre-order the game, you will get it at a discounted price of $13.49. As for the game itself, it boasts an 82 on Metacritic. Meanwhile, on Steam, it boasts a “Very Positive” User Review Rating, with 93 percent of over 19,000 reviews reviewing the game positively.

“The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never-ending chaos,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.”

On Nintendo Switch, the game will require 218 MB. For this space, players get the game, which supports all three modes of play, plus the following language options: Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese, and English.

