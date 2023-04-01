Nintendo Switch $2 Games Sale Has Some Great Deals

There are over 1,500 Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch OLED deals currently live on the Nintendo eShop. A lot of these deals are either minor discounts or for games you've never heard of. However, there are plenty of notable deals, including a variety of deals that discount a range of games, ranging from noteworthy to some of the best games ever made, to just $2. As you may know, $2 is the lowest games can be discounted to on the Nintendo eShop, so these are the best deals you can get on the collection of games. The most notable of these deals is for Inside from Playdead, which is widely considered one of the greatest games ever made. The next most notable deal is for another critically-acclaimed game, Rogue Legacy. The developer behind Rogue Legacy, Cellar Door Games, is also giving away one of its other games, Full Metal Furies, away for $2. Rounding out the collection of titles are two hidden gems, Beat Cop and Jenny LeClue. Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game. That said, it's important to remember these are limited time deals, which means by the time you're reading this they mayve have expired.

Inside Description: "Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project. Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack and unsettling atmosphere." Price: Normally $19.99

Rogue Legacy Description: "Rogue Legacy is a genealogical rogue-LITE where anyone can be a hero. Each time you die, your child will succeed you. Every child is unique. One child might be colorblind, another might have vertigo-- they could even be a dwarf. That's OK, because no one is perfect, and you don't have to be perfect to succeed. But you do have to be pretty darn good because this game is HARD. Fortunately, every time you die all the gold you've collected can be used to upgrade you manor, giving your next child a step up in life and..." Price: Normally $14.99

Full Metal Furies Description: "From the creators of Rogue Legacy comes a 'true-cooperative' action RPG. Full Metal Furies puts an emphasis on team play with a unique combat system where everyone is important. Work together to defeat special enemies, string organics combos to deal massive damage, and save a war-torn world that is battling itself to extinction. Play on the couch or online with friends, and make it a party for up to four players! Or go solo in single-player, and show off your skills through a Pick 2 quick-switch system that retains all the nuances of multi-play." Price: Normally $19.99

Jenny LeClue - Detectivu Description: "Jenny LeClue is a thrilling story of mystery, adventure and growing up. Set in the sleepy town of Arthurton, the game is filled with memorable, complex characters and rendered in a unique aesthetic. Embrace the choosiness and shape the metanarrative. You are not the only guiding hand shaping Jenny's destiny, but your choices will help her unravel the tangled mystery and become the detective she was born to be." Price: Normally $24.99