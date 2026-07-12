Ubisoft Makes $80 Game $4 for Limited Time

A Ubisoft game that at full price costs $80 is available for $4, and this is because all versions of the game are 95% off. To this end, the standard $50 edition is now $2.49, the $60 Deluxe Edition is $2.99, and the $80 Gold Edition is $4. The latter comes with the game’s Season Pass, which in itself includes multiple DLC packs. That said, these deals, which have been made available via Steam, are only available until July 17. After this, the 95% discount expires. Until then, though, the game is at its lowest price ever.

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Back in 2016, Ubisoft released an open-world crime action-adventure and the second game in a three-game series, aka Watch Dogs 2, the best game in the series. And this deal is timely because just a few months ago, it was reported that Ubisoft is reviving the series, which has been dormant for the past six years. Not only is Watch Dogs 2 a great game for this price, but it has lots of content for this price. Excluding DLC content, it still takes about 20 to 35 hours to beat, with the bottom of this range representing a mainline playthrough and the top end incorporating side content. Completionists, meanwhile, will need closer to 50 hours with the Ubisoft game.

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One of 2016’s Best Open World Games

Many forget how solid Watch Dogs 2 was because it is sandwiched between two disappointments. The first game wasn’t terrible, but it came up drastically short in comparison to its immense hype and lofty expectations. Meanwhile, the third game was one of the flops of 2020. The middle game was good, though, as evidenced by its 82 on Metacritic and its 81% approval rating on Steam after more than 25,000 user reviews. And of course, it holds up in 2026. It is a PS4 and Xbox One era game, so it feels very slightly dated, but at the same time, if it were released in 2026, it wouldn’t stick out as out of place. This is partially because games haven’t advanced much in the last 10 years and because it was a large AAA production at the time, which hedges it against diminishing returns.

As for the game itself, you play as Marcus Holloway, a different protagonist from the first game and the third game. To this end, it is very much a standalone experience, despite being a sequel. Holloway is a young and brilliant hacker at the birthplace of the tech revolution, San Fransciso. Holloway must team up with Deadsec, a notorious group of hackers, in order to execute the single biggest hack in history and take down ctOS 2.0, an invasive operating system being used by criminal masterminds to monitor and manipulate citizens on a massive scale.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.