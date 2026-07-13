Assassin’s Creed Hexe Leak Reveals First Look at the Game

A new leak of Assassin’s Creed Hexe has surfaced online, revealing our first unofficial look at the new Ubisoft game. And the leak comes from a well-known and reliable Ubisoft leaker, removing much room to doubt the validity of the leak. Assassin’s Creed Hexe was first announced back in 2022, but it has yet to be revealed. In other words, we know it exists, but that is all we know, officially, at least. There have been plenty of rumors about the game, though, and now there is a new leak as well.

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The new leak comes the way of Rogue I Tx, who, unlike most leakers, has media, not just information, or at least alleged media. To this end, in the past few months, they have leaked several pieces of media — and details — on various different Ubisoft games. The latest is the next Assassin’s Creed game. Using social media platform X, the Ubisoft leaker revealed an in-game image, albeit what appears to be an early image, of a cathedral in the game. And according to the leaker, the cathedral plays an important role in the game’s story.

Setting Reveal?

This is a gothic cathedral, obviously. Unfortunately, this doesn’t tell us anything other than it is in Europe. Previous rumors have suggested as much. The question is what century and what part of Europe. That said, in particular, this looks like a German Gothic cathedral, so this may confirm the game is set in Germany or at least partially. Even more specifically, this looks like it could be Nuremberg and Cologne or possibly Prague or Vienna. To this end, Assassin’s Creed Hexe appears to be set in this general area.

According to previous rumors and leaks, Assassin’s Creed Hexe centers around the witch hunts in Europe. Unfortunately, these lasted a while. Early prosecutions began around 1450-1500, and didn’t end until the 1700s. They continued after this, but in isolated and limited pockets. It would presumably be set at the peak of the trials, though. The peak depends on where in Europe you are, but in the broader Germany area, there were three flashpoints. The largest was between 1626 and 1631, when the notorious witchhunts of Bamberg and Wurzburg happened. These were the largest and deadliest witch trials in European history, with hundreds of executions in both regions.

Piecing everything together, it appears Assassin’s Creed Hexe is set in the 1620s/1630s in the broader German region, and in particular, could be set in or around Bamberg or Wurzburg, or both. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

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