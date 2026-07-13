PlayStation Plus Users Save $80 on July’s Two Biggest Games

July is a great month to have a PlayStation Plus subscription. It doesn’t matter what tier the subscription is — Essential, Extra, or Premium — any version works. And this is because PlayStation Plus subscribers are set to save $40 on each of July’s two biggest games, for a total of $80 in savings. This is thanks to substantial launch discounts — 50% off — for PS Plus subscribers on each game, and even bigger discounts for the DLC of each game as well.

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For those who have missed it, the #1 and the #2 best-selling PS5 and PS4 games on the PlayStation Store right now, outselling day-to-day GTA 6 pre-orders — something no game has done since pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI went live — are Activision’s surprise re-releases of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2, two of some of the most popular games in the long-running series from its golden age. Not only are these games deeply nostalgic for many millions of gamers, but modern Call of Duty games have struggled to generate even remotely the same cultural impact. Many fans of the series have been disappointed with the last several games, so these re-releases are timely. Best yet, they hold up incredibly well.

PlayStation Plus Exclusive Discounts

Knowing there would be substantial demand for the pair of COD games, Activision has priced each at $40 on the PlayStation Store. And Activision did not include the Season Pass for either game. Rather, each of these is $30. Altogether, it’s $140 for everything, unless you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Until August 6, PS Plus subscribers get 50% discounts on each game and 67% discounts on each DLC. As a result, for PS Plus subscribers, both games are $20 each rather than $40, and the DLC for both is $9.89 rather than $29.99. Obviously, this is a massive amount of savings.

It is worth noting that those interested in playing the two Call of Duty games on PS4 and PS5 should do so sooner rather than later while the player pool is larger and more varied, but also before hacking becomes a problem, assuming it becomes a problem, which is a safe assumptions because the games — or at least their multiplayer — are essentially unplayable on Xbox consoles because of hacking. And this has been the case for years. There is more than just the multiplayer, though. It’s the entirety of both games, so the campaign and zombies modes are also present.

The pair of re-releases also comes at a perfect time because July 2026 is pretty barren, like most Julys. Recently, there was Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced from Ubisoft. And at the end of the month, Halo: Campaign Evolved from Xbox. Beyond these two games, there isn’t much of note on PS5. That said, with these four releases, it is a deeply nostalgic month for PS5 gamers, as all four are re-releases or remakes of games from yesteryear.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations going down on the ComicBook Forum.