Studios Behind Obsession, Walking Dead, and More Join Hellbreak TCG (Creating The Ultimate Horror Game Crossover)

A host of horror legends are going to be a part of the promising new trading card game Hellbreak, which already includes Dracula, Jaws, and the Bride of Frankenstein. Having those icons in the mix is already huge, but now Hellbreak has added some of the biggest horror studios around to its lineup, including Blumhouse (Obsession, Insidious), , and more, creating one of the coolest and most expansive horror crossovers ever.

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Hellbreak is a new game releasing later this year that has players going head to head with some of the most iconic monsters in cinematic history, but Spin Master has expanded the roster in a major way moving forward. The studio announced that they have partnered with a new lineup of studio collaborators for the game, including Blumhouse, Lionsgate, and AMC. These studios will join the cornerstone partner of Universal Products & Experiences, which should create a game stacked with horror heavyweights.

Hellbreak Can Now Include Even More of Horror’s Most Thrilling Franchises

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While Hellbreak already included Jaws, Dracula, and more, the sky is the limit in terms of what the game can include now that these three studios are on board. Both have a litany of stellar horror franchises under their umbrellas, both in terms of classic IP and newer hits.

Horror is what Blumhouse specializes in, so with just their inclusion, you can feature characters from Paranormal Activity, Sinister, Insidious, Get Out, Happy Death Day, Five Nights at Freddy’s, The Black Phone, Halloween, M3GAN, and their most recent hit, Obsession. Can you imagine a game where a Dracula player takes on the unpredictable force that is Nikki? We absolutely can, and it’s something that simply has to happen.

Moving to AMC, their lineup also includes some franchises that are perfect for a horror-based game, including The Walking Dead and its spinoffs Fear the Walking Dead, Daryl Dixon, The Ones Who Live, and Dead City. There are also other shows outside of just Walking Dead, including Mayfair Witches, Dark Winds, Interview with the Vampire, and their most recent hit, The Vampire Lestat.

With Lionsgate, you get some big franchises in the mix as well, including the Saw franchise and Jigsaw, as well as House of 1000 Corpses and The Strangers. There’s also the excellent film The Descent, so with all of these combined, you can essentially build a dream horror crossover game over the next few years that would rival just about any crossover game ever.

“Hellbreak represents an exciting step forward in expanding our games portfolio by bringing premium entertainment studio IP from across the genre into the rapidly growing trading card category,” said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master’s President of Toys. “Taking a multi-studio approach, leading with Universal Pictures, and expanding to include AMC, Blumhouse and Lionsgate, we’re building an enduring game that will enthrall horror and tabletop game enthusiasts alike.”

“Blumhouse has spent more than two decades building horror that gets under your skin and refuses to leave,” said Jason Blum, Founder and CEO of Blumhouse. “Hellbreak captures that feeling and hands it directly to players. Bringing our worlds to the tabletop, one card at a time, is exactly the kind of fan obsessed play we love.”

Hellbreak features all-new custom illustrated art by over 43 artists and blends deck-building mechanics with scenario-driven gameplay. Each player selects a monster to lead their deck, and over the course of several rounds, players command minions, build up resources, and launch attacks at their opponents, with the first player to take down the other being the winner.

Hellbreak is set to launch this fall.

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