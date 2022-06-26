Huge Nintendo Switch Sale Gives Rare Discount to Exclusive Games

Nintendo's digital storefront that is tied to Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED consoles is in the process of holding one of the biggest sales that we've seen so far in 2022. For the most part, Nintendo is notorious for rarely, if ever, discounting its own first-party games and other exclusives that end up coming to Switch. However, on some rare occasions, the Japanese gaming publisher ends up breaking this trend for certain periods of time. Fortunately, now happens to be one of those instances, which means it's a good time to capitalize on this sale if you have the money to do so.

From now until July 6th at 11:59 pm PDT, Nintendo is holding what it calls the "Big Ol' Super Sale" on Nintendo Switch eShop. This sale features roughly 50 games in total with some discounts reaching upward of 50% off. As mentioned, a number of different first-party games happen to be included in this lineup, which is what makes this sale more unique than many others that we often see. And even outside of first-party games, a good chunk of titles that happen to simply be exclusive to Switch are also part of the Big Ol' Super Sale.

Likely the best part about this ongoing discount just comes with the sheer quality of the games that have been included. If you're someone who happens to have just bought a Switch, many of the best games that have been released on the console are discounted here. Not to mention, there are also some titles included that only just launched earlier in 2022. No matter how you look at it, this is one of the best sales we have seen so far on Nintendo Switch in 2022 and it's likely going to be the best promotion that we get until the holiday season. As such, now is the time to act if you've had your eye on any of these titles.

If you'd like to get a better idea of what some of the most notable games are that have been included in this Nintendo Switch sale, keep reading on down below.