Nintendo Switch Giving Away One of the Best Games of All Time for Just $2

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can currently play one of the best games of all time for just $2, courtesy of a new Nintendo eShop sale. Since Nintendo began to crack down on absurdly low discounts on the Nintendo eShop, it's been a little more challenging to find great deals on the platform, especially compared to the likes of Steam or the PlayStation Store. However, there are still deals to be had if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of discounts at any given time on the Nintendo eShop. The latest is for Inside from developer Playdead, which is $2 for a limited time thanks to a 90% discount.

Initially released in 2016, Inside debuted with a Metacritic score of 93, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2016. And as Wikipedia notes, it's widely considered one of the best games of all time. The 2.5D puzzle platformer is a successor to 2010's Limbo, which is equally acclaimed, but they aren't related in terms of narrative. In other words, you don't need to play Limbo to play Inside. If anything, the latter is the same game as the former, but just refined in every single aspect.

"Hunted and alone, a boy finds himself drawn into the center of a dark project," reads an official blurb about the game. "Inside is a dark, narrative-driven platformer combining intense action with challenging puzzles. It has been critically acclaimed for its moody art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere."

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this deal s available. At the moment of publishing, it's still live, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this. Normally $20, the game takes up a fairly humble 1.5GB of space on the Switch and supports the following languages: English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish.

