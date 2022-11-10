Bayonetta 3 Rumor Suggests DLC is Coming

Bayonetta 3 launched on Nintendo Switch at the end of October, receiving strong praise from reviewers. While fans have only had a few weeks to spend with the game so far, it seems that more content could be on the way. As noticed by Game Rant, Bayonetta 3's ESRB rating mentions "in-game purchases." As of this writing, the game contains no such purchases, but Game Rant and Bayonetta fans believe that this could be a hint that downloadable content is currently in the works. As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this one with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation.

The previous Bayonetta games did not receive DLC, so if PlatinumGames is planning to release extra content for Bayonetta 3, it would be a first for the series. Of course, it's not surprising that the first two games did not receive any kind of extra content. After all, Bayonetta has never been a hugely successful franchise. Bayonetta 2 and Bayonetta 3 have both been exclusive to Nintendo platforms, as the company funded the two sequels after Sega lost interest in the series. The games have been pretty niche thus far, but it will be interesting to see if that changes for Bayonetta 3. The game has received a major push from Nintendo, and the Switch era has seen a lot of unlikely success stories. If the game ends up selling well, it's certainly possible that extra content could be released!

Of course, Bayonetta 3 received a significant amount of attention online prior to its release. The game was at the center of a controversy surrounding voice actor Hellena Taylor. Taylor played Bayonetta in the first two games, but was replaced by Jennifer Hale for Bayonetta 3. Taylor called for a boycott of the game as a result, but lost a lot of goodwill from fans when they learned she bent the truth regarding the circumstances. Nintendo has yet to reveal sales data surrounding the game, but Taylor's push for a boycott might have inadvertently led to greater interest. Whether that translates into more content down the line, however, remains to be seen!

Bayonetta 3 is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you hoping to see DLC for Bayonetta 3? What do you think of the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!