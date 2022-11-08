Nintendo Gives Concerning Update About Switch Future

Nintendo has provided a somewhat concerning update about the future of the Switch and whatever its next console ends up being. There's a wide range of speculative rumors claiming Nintendo's next console will be a Nintendo Switch successor. And given how successful the console has been, this would make sense. That said, the moment you think you know what Nintendo is going to do, they do something completely different. Whatever it winds up doing next, it may hit Nintendo fans in their wallet more than the Switch did. Meanwhile, it looks even the Switch could be more expensive soon, following in the footsteps of the PS5, which recently experienced a price increase.

Thanks to inflation and a few other factors, the price of everything has been going up. So, it's reasonable to expect gaming console prices to go up. That said, while the PS5's price has been increased Nintendo has been holding out alongside Xbox. It sounds like this could change in the future though.

During a recent earnings call with investors, Nintendo was asked whether it was going to raise the price of Switch. Responding to this, Nintendo noted it's not taking any such actions at the moment. However, as Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki notes over on Twitter that Nintendo signaled it may review Switch prices in the future, a departure from its previous stance on consoles, which it counted as toys, meaning it couldn't increase the price of them because kids bought them, or at least that was Nintendo's train of thought.

The Nintendo Switch is six years old, so it's hard to imagine a price increase at this point unless Nintendo is now losing money on each unit sold. If this is the case, a price increase is certainly on the table. That said, even if the Switch doesn't get a price increase, expect the next console out of Nintendo to be more expensive if the economy doesn't improve. While Nintendo's review may not conclude with a Switch price increase, you'd assume it would carry over to the price of their next machine.

For more Nintendo coverage -- including all of the latest Switch news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, previews, interviews, and hot takes -- click here.