Nintendo Switch Reveals New Free Demo for 2022 Release

The Nintendo Switch has had a lot of major games release this year, and the average user only has so much time and money to check out what the system has to offer. Switch owners that missed out on Mario Strikers: Battle League will be happy to know that a free demo has been made available on the eShop! The demo has restrictions on the number of times players can check out each mode, and some content won't be accessible in the demo. However, what is available should give players a chance to get a feel for the game without paying full price!

The demo for Mario Strikers: Battle League can be downloaded right here. Details on the demo's exclusions can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Some game modes in the demo can be played a limited number of times. For Quick Battle, you can play up to 7 matches, and for Cup Battles, the Cannon Cup is playable once. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 10, 2022

Mario Strikers: Battle League released back in June. While the gameplay received praise from players and reviewers, many were disappointed by its lack of content. When it comes to Nintendo's sports titles, the company has made a habit of releasing free updates after launch, and many fans would prefer that these games release with that content already available. Over the last few months, more content has released, including new playable characters, new stadiums, and new gear. Players will have to decide for themselves if that extra content makes the game feel more substantial!

Of course, some Switch owners probably would have preferred it if this demo released closer to the game's actual launch. However, with the holiday season quickly approaching, the demo could help players decide if they want Mario Strikers: Battle League as a gift this year. Given the sheer volume of games on Nintendo Switch, it can be tough to decide which games to ask for, and this might be a way for younger players and parents to decide between two different options!

Mario Strikers: Battle League is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

