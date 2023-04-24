Nintendo Switch Sale Gives You 3 Popular Horror Games for $3

A new Nintendo eShop sale gives you three popular horror games on Nintendo Switch for just $3. Normally you need to pay $30 to buy the trio of horror experiences. In other words, this represents a savings of 90 percent. That said, this is a limited time deal so you need to act fast if you want to take advantage of it. More specifically, you have until the end of April 26 to get the collection of games for just three Washingtons. As for what the collection of games is, it's the Amnesia: Collection from well-known horror developer Frictional Games.

The Amnesia: Collection comes with three horror games: Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, and Amnesia: Justine. Meanwhile the discount comes right in time for the release of the latest game in the series, Amnesia: The Bunker, which is out on May 23, however, it won't be available on Nintendo Switch, at least not at release.

"Amnesia: The Dark Descent puts you in the shoes of Daniel as he wakes up in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about his past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together Daniel's troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below," reads an official product description for the collection. "In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it's up to him to save them. Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?

On Nintendo Switch, the collection demands 5.3 GB of space. For this and $3 you get a game that supports all three modes of play and the following language options: English, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish. Content wise, you get 13 to 19 hours of scares, depending on your playstyle and completion ambitions.

