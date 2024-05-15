May Nintendo Switch Online Games Celebrate Decades of Game Boy
There are three new games added to the Game Boy Nintendo Switch Online library.
Nintendo has revealed the games available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for the month of May, celebrating decades of the Game Boy system with three incredible and iconic titles that launched with the system's release in 1989. The announcement from Nintendo comes just in time to celebrate Game Boy's 35th anniversary, as the console first released in Japan in April 1989, stateside shelves just months later in July, and finally Europe in September 1990.
"To properly celebrate 35 years of the Game Boy™ system, we have to take it back to year one! Game Boy launched in 1989, and with it arrived classic titles such as Baseball, Alleyway™ and the first Super Mario game available on the system, Super Mario Land™. Today, Nintendo Switch Online members can play all three of these original launch titles as the latest additions to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. All just in time for the system's 35th anniversary!"
Game Boy Library Expansion
Here's a description of each of the retro games that are new to the Game Boy Nintendo Online library:
- Alleyway – Demolish blocks with a bouncing energy ball and try to rack up a high score! As Mario, pilot your spaceship at the gate of the Alleyway and destroy the space grids by deflecting the energy ball toward them. Keep your vessel moving and the ball in play until every block has been cleared to finish the stage. As you progress through each level, you'll be confronted with the challenge of alternating stages, bonus rounds and more. Speed and quick reflexes will become your strongest allies as you reach to beat the top score. You're in command in the Alleyway.
- Baseball – Pitch in and batter up in this 1989 Game Boy classic. As the pitching team, deliver a series of fastballs while adjusting curve and speed-but be careful not to wear out your pitcher. If the batter connects, your outfield or infield can back you up. Strike out the opposing team, and it's your turn at offense. As the batting team, shift your batter on the home plate and time their swing at the incoming ball. Try to safely reach the next base, or score for a home run. Strategize your team's moves and lead your team to victory. Play ball!
- Super Mario Land – Relive Mario's first Game Boy [adventure]! Obstacles and enemies of all sorts await you in the scenic kingdoms of Sarasaland, where you'll travel through ancient ruins, stay afloat in tempestuous waters and navigate challenges aplenty. As Mario, you'll run, jump and bounce your way to glory on his mission to save Princess Daisy (in her first appearance!) from a mysterious alien and restore peace to the land. This game features some distinct gameplay quirks to discover too, including the Superball Mario powerup and even levels where Mario pilots an airplane and submarine.