May Nintendo Switch Online Games Celebrate Decades of Game Boy

Nintendo has revealed the games available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for the month of May, celebrating decades of the Game Boy system with three incredible and iconic titles that launched with the system's release in 1989. The announcement from Nintendo comes just in time to celebrate Game Boy's 35th anniversary, as the console first released in Japan in April 1989, stateside shelves just months later in July, and finally Europe in September 1990.

"To properly celebrate 35 years of the Game Boy™ system, we have to take it back to year one! Game Boy launched in 1989, and with it arrived classic titles such as Baseball, Alleyway™ and the first Super Mario game available on the system, Super Mario Land™. Today, Nintendo Switch Online members can play all three of these original launch titles as the latest additions to the Game Boy – Nintendo Switch Online library. All just in time for the system's 35th anniversary!"

Game Boy Library Expansion

Here's a description of each of the retro games that are new to the Game Boy Nintendo Online library: