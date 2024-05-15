Vampire Survivors players will know the feeling of finding a powerful weapon and putting it to good use. However, if you want to get the most out of your weapons, you'll need to learn all of the Evolutions in Vampire Survivors. To unlock these, you need to combine weapons with specific passive items or they'll never unlock. Thankfully, we've put together a quick list for you below that gives you all the information you need to unlock every single Evolution and Union in Vampire Survivors.

All Weapon Evolutions and Unions in Vampire Survivors

Below, we've broken out each set of Evolutions by the base game and its expansions. This list is current as of the Operation Guns DLC. It's worth noting that to find the Evolution in a chest, you'll need to max out both the weapon and the passive item listed below. For example, if you have the Axe at max level but haven't fully leveled the Candelabrador, you will not see Death Spiral in a chest. On top of that, you won't see Evolutions in chests before the ten-minute mark, meaning it's usually worth rushing one early so you'll be able to unlock one as soon as the first ten minutes are up.

Base Vampire Survivors Weapon Evolutions

Axe + Candelabrador = Death Spiral

Cross + Clover = Heaven Sword

Fire Wand + Spinach = Hellfire

King Bible + Spellbinder = Unholy Vespers

Knife + Bracer = Thousand Edge

Magic Wand + Empty Tome = Holy Wand

Whip + Hollow Heart = Bloody Tear

Garlic + Pummarola = Soul Eater

Santa Water + Attractorb = La Borra

Peachone + Ebony Wings = Vandalier

Lightning Ring + Duplicator = Thunder Loop

Song of Mana + Skull O'Maniac = Mannajja

Pentagram + Crown = Gorgeous Moon

Phiera Der Tuphello + Eight The Sparrow + Tiragisú = Phieraggi

Runetracer + Armor = No Future

Gatti Amari + Stone Mask = Vicious Hunger

Shadow Pinion + Wings = Valkyrie Turner

Laurel + Metaglio Left + Metaglio Right = Crimson Shroud

Clock Lancet + Silver Ring + Gold Ring = Infinite Corridor

Vento Sacro + Bloody Tear = Fuwalafuwaloo (requires evolving Whip first)

Bracelet = Bi-Bracelet (requires getting to level 6 before it appears in chests)

Bi-Bracelet = Tri-Bracelet (requires getting to level 6 before it appears in chests)

= Tri-Bracelet (requires getting to level 6 before it appears in chests) Victory Sword + Torrona's Box = Sole Solution

Flames of Mispell + Torrona's Box = Ashes of Muspell

Glass Fandango + Wings = Celestial Voulge

Phas3r + Empty Tome = Photonstorm

Pako Battiliar + Hollow Heart = Mazo Familiar

Santa Javelin + Clover = Seraphic Cry

Vampire Survivors Morphs

Bone + Mortaccio + Chaos Malachite + Reach Level 80 = Anima of Mortaccio

Cherry Bomb + Cavallo + Chaos Rosalia + Reach Level 80 = Yatta Daikarin

Celestial Dusting + O'Sole + Chaos Altemanna + Reach Level 80 = Profusion D'Amore

Legacy of the Moonspell DLC Weapon Evolutions

Silver Wind + Pummarola = Festive Winds

Four Seasons + Candelabrador = Godai Shuffle

Summon Night + Duplicator = Echo Night

Mirage Robe + Attractorb = J'Odore

Mille Bolle Blu + Spellbinder = Boo Roo Boolle

Night Sword + Stone Mask = Muramasa

Tide of the Foscari DLC Weapon Evolutions

SpellString + SpellStream + SpellStrike = SpellStrom

Eskizzibur + Armor = Legionnaire

Flash Arrows + Bracers + Clover = Millionaire

Prismatic Missile + Crown = Luminaire

Shadow Servant + Skull O'maniac = Ophion

Emergency Meeting DLC Weapon Evolutions

Report! + Mini Crewmate = Emergency Meeting

Lifesign Scan + Mini Ghost = Paranormal Scan

Sharp Tongue + Mini Impostor = Impostongue

Lucky Swipe + Mini Engineer = Crossed Wires

Science Rocks + Mini Scientist = Rocket Science

Just Vent + Mini Shapeshifter = Unjust Ejection

Clear Debris + Mini Guardian = Clear Asteroids

Operation Guns DLC Weapon Evolutions

Long Gun + Weapon Power-Up = Prototype A

Short Gun + Weapon Power-Up + Bracer = Prototype B

Spread Shot + Weapon Power-Up + Empty Tome = Prototype C

C-U-Laser + Weapon Power-Up + Tiragisu = Pronto Beam

Firearm + Weapon Power-Up + Candelabrado = Fire-L3GS

Sonic Bloom + Weapon Power-Up + Armor = Wave Beam

Homing Miss + Weapon Power-Up + Duplicator = Multistage Missiles

Diver Mines + Weapon Power-Up + Attractorb = Atmo-Torpedo

Blade Crossbow + Weapon Power-Up + Wings = Time Warp

Metal Claw + Weapon Power-Up + Hollow Heart = Big Fuzzy Fist

Vampire Survivors is available now on Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Developer poncle is bringing it to PlayStation platforms later this year.