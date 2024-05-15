Vampire Survivors: All Weapon Evolutions
If you want to take your Vampire Survivors run to the next level, you need these Evolutions.
Vampire Survivors players will know the feeling of finding a powerful weapon and putting it to good use. However, if you want to get the most out of your weapons, you'll need to learn all of the Evolutions in Vampire Survivors. To unlock these, you need to combine weapons with specific passive items or they'll never unlock. Thankfully, we've put together a quick list for you below that gives you all the information you need to unlock every single Evolution and Union in Vampire Survivors.
All Weapon Evolutions and Unions in Vampire Survivors
Below, we've broken out each set of Evolutions by the base game and its expansions. This list is current as of the Operation Guns DLC. It's worth noting that to find the Evolution in a chest, you'll need to max out both the weapon and the passive item listed below. For example, if you have the Axe at max level but haven't fully leveled the Candelabrador, you will not see Death Spiral in a chest. On top of that, you won't see Evolutions in chests before the ten-minute mark, meaning it's usually worth rushing one early so you'll be able to unlock one as soon as the first ten minutes are up.
Base Vampire Survivors Weapon Evolutions
- Axe + Candelabrador = Death Spiral
- Cross + Clover = Heaven Sword
- Fire Wand + Spinach = Hellfire
- King Bible + Spellbinder = Unholy Vespers
- Knife + Bracer = Thousand Edge
- Magic Wand + Empty Tome = Holy Wand
- Whip + Hollow Heart = Bloody Tear
- Garlic + Pummarola = Soul Eater
- Santa Water + Attractorb = La Borra
- Peachone + Ebony Wings = Vandalier
- Lightning Ring + Duplicator = Thunder Loop
- Song of Mana + Skull O'Maniac = Mannajja
- Pentagram + Crown = Gorgeous Moon
- Phiera Der Tuphello + Eight The Sparrow + Tiragisú = Phieraggi
- Runetracer + Armor = No Future
- Gatti Amari + Stone Mask = Vicious Hunger
- Shadow Pinion + Wings = Valkyrie Turner
- Laurel + Metaglio Left + Metaglio Right = Crimson Shroud
- Clock Lancet + Silver Ring + Gold Ring = Infinite Corridor
- Vento Sacro + Bloody Tear = Fuwalafuwaloo (requires evolving Whip first)
- Bracelet = Bi-Bracelet (requires getting to level 6 before it appears in chests)
- Bi-Bracelet = Tri-Bracelet (requires getting to level 6 before it appears in chests)
- Victory Sword + Torrona's Box = Sole Solution
- Flames of Mispell + Torrona's Box = Ashes of Muspell
- Glass Fandango + Wings = Celestial Voulge
- Phas3r + Empty Tome = Photonstorm
- Pako Battiliar + Hollow Heart = Mazo Familiar
- Santa Javelin + Clover = Seraphic Cry
Vampire Survivors Morphs
- Bone + Mortaccio + Chaos Malachite + Reach Level 80 = Anima of Mortaccio
- Cherry Bomb + Cavallo + Chaos Rosalia + Reach Level 80 = Yatta Daikarin
- Celestial Dusting + O'Sole + Chaos Altemanna + Reach Level 80 = Profusion D'Amore
Legacy of the Moonspell DLC Weapon Evolutions
- Silver Wind + Pummarola = Festive Winds
- Four Seasons + Candelabrador = Godai Shuffle
- Summon Night + Duplicator = Echo Night
- Mirage Robe + Attractorb = J'Odore
- Mille Bolle Blu + Spellbinder = Boo Roo Boolle
- Night Sword + Stone Mask = Muramasa
Tide of the Foscari DLC Weapon Evolutions
- SpellString + SpellStream + SpellStrike = SpellStrom
- Eskizzibur + Armor = Legionnaire
- Flash Arrows + Bracers + Clover = Millionaire
- Prismatic Missile + Crown = Luminaire
- Shadow Servant + Skull O'maniac = Ophion
Emergency Meeting DLC Weapon Evolutions
- Report! + Mini Crewmate = Emergency Meeting
- Lifesign Scan + Mini Ghost = Paranormal Scan
- Sharp Tongue + Mini Impostor = Impostongue
- Lucky Swipe + Mini Engineer = Crossed Wires
- Science Rocks + Mini Scientist = Rocket Science
- Just Vent + Mini Shapeshifter = Unjust Ejection
- Clear Debris + Mini Guardian = Clear Asteroids
Operation Guns DLC Weapon Evolutions
- Long Gun + Weapon Power-Up = Prototype A
- Short Gun + Weapon Power-Up + Bracer = Prototype B
- Spread Shot + Weapon Power-Up + Empty Tome = Prototype C
- C-U-Laser + Weapon Power-Up + Tiragisu = Pronto Beam
- Firearm + Weapon Power-Up + Candelabrado = Fire-L3GS
- Sonic Bloom + Weapon Power-Up + Armor = Wave Beam
- Homing Miss + Weapon Power-Up + Duplicator = Multistage Missiles
- Diver Mines + Weapon Power-Up + Attractorb = Atmo-Torpedo
- Blade Crossbow + Weapon Power-Up + Wings = Time Warp
- Metal Claw + Weapon Power-Up + Hollow Heart = Big Fuzzy Fist
Vampire Survivors is available now on Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. Developer poncle is bringing it to PlayStation platforms later this year.