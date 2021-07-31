Nintendo Increases Prices And Switch Gamers Aren't Happy About It

Nintendo, or more specifically, the Nintendo Store, has increased prices, and gamers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite aren't happy about it. Taking to Twitter, sales master Wario64 relayed word that Nintendo recently increased the price of shipping on the digital storefront. The price increase isn't much, but it nonetheless has rubbed some Nintendo fans in the replies to the tweet the wrong way.

Before the price increase, shipping was $5. Now, it's $7. Again, not much of an increase. However, if you ship one million items, that's $2 million dollars you made by simply passing the cost onto the consumer. And that's exactly what's happening here. Nintendo doesn't disclose why shipping prices on the Nintendo Store have increased, but it almost certainly has something to do with the cost of shipping, which is through the roof right now, and has been since the pandemic.

Unfortunately, when the shipping crisis corrects itself -- assuming it will -- this won't lead to a price decrease. Prices only ever go up. They never go down. Thankfully, this time the price increase is minimal. However, while an extra $2 in shipping isn't going to financial ruin anyone, Nintendo fans are nonetheless not happy about the increase, labeling Nintendo as "greedy" and "anti-consumer" for the change.