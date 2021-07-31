Nintendo Increases Prices And Switch Gamers Aren't Happy About It
Nintendo, or more specifically, the Nintendo Store, has increased prices, and gamers on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite aren't happy about it. Taking to Twitter, sales master Wario64 relayed word that Nintendo recently increased the price of shipping on the digital storefront. The price increase isn't much, but it nonetheless has rubbed some Nintendo fans in the replies to the tweet the wrong way.
Before the price increase, shipping was $5. Now, it's $7. Again, not much of an increase. However, if you ship one million items, that's $2 million dollars you made by simply passing the cost onto the consumer. And that's exactly what's happening here. Nintendo doesn't disclose why shipping prices on the Nintendo Store have increased, but it almost certainly has something to do with the cost of shipping, which is through the roof right now, and has been since the pandemic.
Unfortunately, when the shipping crisis corrects itself -- assuming it will -- this won't lead to a price decrease. Prices only ever go up. They never go down. Thankfully, this time the price increase is minimal. However, while an extra $2 in shipping isn't going to financial ruin anyone, Nintendo fans are nonetheless not happy about the increase, labeling Nintendo as "greedy" and "anti-consumer" for the change.
Corrupt
Nintendo increasing prices? Never would have guessed from such a corrupt company.— Preston (@Crokorok1) July 20, 2021
Anti-Consumer
Wowwww talk about anti consumer— Paulie G (@PaulieB88) July 20, 2021
Greedy
More greediness from Nintendo— TheRiseOfHelghan (@RiseOfHelghan) July 20, 2021
Wack
This Is Stupid
This is stupid, less reason to get rewards, btw not a reward if I gotta pay for it! If there gonna increase shipping they need to at least make all these rewards really available most of the good ones sale out and don't come back if they do it takes months and no way to know when— The Jokester Mr. J🃏🤡 (@TheJokester_MrJ) July 20, 2021
Classic Nintendo
On par for Nintendo. Lol— Cameron (@cinemaandgaming) July 20, 2021
No More Shopping on Nintendo Store
My interest in buying from Nintendo Store has decreased.— NoBullet (@NoBullet) July 20, 2021
Nintendo, Why Do You Treat Us Like This?
Nintendo… why you treat us like garbage?— Dave Tadros 🌹 (@tadros) July 20, 2021
Because Nintendo Needs The Money More Than Us
Indie company Nintendo needs it to survive— Irrapture (OLED Model) (@irraptured) July 20, 2021