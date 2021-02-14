Upcoming Nintendo Switch Game Announced for PC

✖

The Nintendo Switch has become one of the go-to platforms for indie releases. Nearly every major indie game that releases nowadays seems to head to Nintendo’s handheld-console hybrid, which makes sense considering how well so many titles of this ilk sell on the platform. However, if you don’t like playing indies on Nintendo’s platform, one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming releases in the space has been announced to now be coming elsewhere.

Revealed just recently, Axiom Verge 2 is now going to be coming to PC. Previously, the upcoming Metrdoivania game, which was announced in 2019, was only slated to be arriving for the Nintendo Switch. While the game still doesn’t have a specific launch date, Thomas Happ, the game’s developer, confirmed that a PC release exclusively for the Epic Games Store is also now in the cards for this year.

While Axiom Verge 2 will no longer be entirely exclusive to the Switch, it’s still a console exclusive. Or, well, it is for now, at least. In the past, Thomas Happ has teased that Axiom Verge 2 could be coming to other consoles as well even though Switch is the only one that has been announced at this point in time. Moving forward, there’s a possibility that PlayStation and Xbox platforms could join the fray.

Axiom Verge 2 was originally supposed to launch last fall, but Happ ended up delaying the game in October 2020. It’s currently slated to release on Switch and PC at some point in the first half of 2021, with Happ saying that he hopes for the game’s release to occur sooner rather than later. In its reveal trailer for PC, the release for Axiom Verge 2 was simply said to be “coming soon”. As such, perhaps we’ll learn more about its arrival in short order.

So what do you think about Axiom Verge 2 coming to PC? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.