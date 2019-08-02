Nintendo Switch Lite Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Pre-Orders Are Back

Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch Lite went live earlier this week, and it was clear that the Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield Zacian and Zamazenta special edition was the most popular design. At the time of writing, the console was sold out on Amazon, but the next best place to reserve one is right here at Walmart, where it can be had for $199.96 (hey – 4 cents cheaper than usual!) with free fast shipping slated for the November 8th release date. The gray, turquoise, and yellow models are also available to pre-order on Amazon and Walmart now.

If you’re unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Lite doesn’t actually do any switching, there are no Joy-Cons (though it can connect to extra controllers), and the screen is smaller at 5.5-inches. However, the Lite does offer the same fundamental handheld experience as the standard Switch at a price point that’s $100 cheaper. It’s also more portable, has better battery life, more color options, and an actual D-pad. These features combine to make the Lite attractive as a second Switch console, a console for kids, or a console for people that simply don’t care about playing on the TV.

You can go into further detail comparing the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite right here. Note that future packaging will indicate whether a given video game can function in handheld mode. Naturally, that’s going to be a required feature for a handheld-only console.

