Nintendo Switch Passes PS3 and Xbox 360 in Lifetime Sales

It was bound to happen eventually, but as of today, the Nintendo Switch has officially surpassed both the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 when it comes to lifetime sales. To date, Nintendo has reported that the Switch has topped 89.04 million units sold in total, making it the seventh best-selling console of all-time. And while Nintendo has now surpassed hardware from both Microsoft and Sony, the next console that the Switch will be pursuing in sales is another one released by Nintendo.

As a whole, these updated sales of the Nintendo Switch account for all different versions of the platforms. This means that both standard Switch consoles in addition to Switch Lite sales are accounted for in this 89 million figure. Additionally, when the Switch OLED model releases later this October, any sales of that device will also contribute to this larger total.

To date, the PS3 and Xbox 360 had lifetime sales that were quite close to one another. Based on estimates, the PS3 is said to have sold around 87 million units in total over the course of its lifespan. The Xbox 360, which is Microsoft's best-selling platform ever, then had sales that were around 85 million.

As mentioned, the next console that the Nintendo Switch will look to surpass when it comes to lifetime sales totals is another created by Nintendo. Specifically, that platform happens to be the Nintendo Wii. In total, the Wii has sold around 101 million units in total. The original PlayStation is then slightly ahead of this mark and has sold around 102 million units since first releasing in 1994.

For this previous financial quarter, Nintendo actually reported that sales of the Switch were lower than normal. Still, this likely isn't a cause for concern in the grand scheme of things. As time moves onward, the Switch will surely end up surpassing both the Wii and PS1 in all-time sales. And if everything goes according to plan, this feat will likely be met within the coming year. Once that happens, the Switch will have then officially become a top-five selling console ever made.

