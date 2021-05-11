Disney Bringing Two Classic Lucasfilm Games to Nintendo Switch

✖

Disney will bring a pair of beloved games to Nintendo Switch next month in the form of Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol! The compilation seems to be done in a style similar to Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, offering Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol in one package alongside a Museum Gallery, which will include concept art and interviews with the creators of the games. Outside of the Wii Virtual Console, neither of these games have been offered in any other format, so the compilation should be an exciting announcement for old-school fans!

At this time, it's unclear whether or not the compilation will receive a physical release. Limited Run Games owner Josh Fairhurst took to Twitter to share his excitement about the announcement, but was quick to point out that he's just happy more players will have the chance to check out Ghoul Patrol, so fans shouldn't assume anything just yet. Still, a Collector's Edition from the publisher would be quite exciting!

And no, this is not an announcement of a physical release. I'm just excited that more people will get an opportunity to play Ghoul Patrol, a game most people don't know exists. — Josh Fairhurst (@LimitedRunJosh) May 11, 2021

For those unfamiliar with the games, Zombies Ate My Neighbors first released on Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis in 1993. Ghoul Patrol, the game's sequel, exclusively released on Super Nintendo in 1994. Both games task heroes Zeke and Julie with rescuing their neighbors from monster threats, including zombies, vampires, werewolves, and more. The games both feature two-player local co-op, and the compilation will include a save feature and achievements.

Zombies Ate My Neighbors released to strong reviews in 1993, and it will be interesting to see whether or not the game and its follow-up find similar acclaim when they release on Switch. It's been a very long time since the game debuted, but the SNES and Sega Genesis played host to a lot of great games that still feel timeless. Nintendo Switch players will get the chance to find out for themselves when Lucasfilm Classic Games: Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol releases on June 29th.

Are you a fan of Zombies Ate My Neighbors? Did you ever get a chance to play Ghoul Patrol? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Nintendo Everything]