‘Pokemon Quest’ and ‘West of Loathing’ Headline Nintendo Switch New Game Lineup

Nintendo Switch owners, your library is about to get stacked with incredible new games! This mornign Nintendo sent out it’s usual weekly email detailing all of the recently-released and soon-to-be-released games for Nintendo Switch and 3DS, and not only to we have an adorable new Pokemon game to look forward to in Pokemon Quest, but we finally get to play the hilarious West of Loathing as well. Check out a trailer for the latter above!

Here’s the elevator pitch for West of Loathing, from this morning’s press release: “West of Loathing is a single-player slapstick comedy adventure role-playing game set in the Wild West of the Kingdom of Loathing universe. Traverse snake-infested gulches, punch skeletons wearing cowboy hats, grapple with demon cows and investigate a wide variety of disgusting spittoons. Explore a vast open world and encounter a colorful cast of characters, some of whom are good, many of whom are bad, and a few of whom are ugly.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

West of Loathing has been available on PC for some time, and has achieved cult status already. It enjoys an impressive score of 86 on Metacritic, topping recent smash-hits like Far Cry 5 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Also new this weekend is Pokemon Quest, which is completely free to download, and free to start! This is a casual, lighthearted exploration and Pokemon-collection game that you can play with the touchscreen or with a controller. Pokemon Quest will be coming to mobile soon, but Switch players get to play first! Here’s the pitch:

“Set off for adventure in the Pokémon Quest game. Venture out with your Pokémon buddies on expeditions across Tumblecube Island in search of loot in this free-to-start action-adventure for the Nintendo Switch system. Modify your Pokémon buddies with discovered Power Stones to make your ultimate expedition team. With a cube-shaped art style, Pokémon Quest is unlike any Pokémon game you’ve seen before.

“The simple gameplay makes it easy to hop into expeditions and start exploring Tumblecube Island with the help of your Pokémon buddies. Afterwards, head back to your base camp where you can use the loot you found during your adventure to befriend more Pokémon. Attract various Kanto Region Pokémon to your base camp by cooking up dishes made with collected ingredients! You can even decorate your base camp with fun items that provide helpful bonuses that make your expeditions more beneficial.”

And heads up! You guys won’t want to miss the insane musical bullet-hell that is Just Shapes & Beats. We got to play this game at PAX East last year, and had a blast. Tomorrow also marks the first day of the Mario Tennis Aces pre-launch tournament demo event. Make sure you download the demo now so you’re ready!